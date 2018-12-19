Menu
Peter Dawson (left), leaves court after his younger brother Chris Dawson was granted bail on Monday and awaits release. Picture: Brendan Esposito
Crime

Dawson jail release delayed

19th Dec 2018 12:30 PM

CHRIS Dawson has had his release from a Sydney prison delayed over bail document hold-ups with the more than $1 million posted by his family.

Dawson, 70, was granted bail on Monday after family members, including his older brother, Peter, offered their homes as surety to a value of $1.5 million. The former rugby league player and teacher intends to plead not guilty to killing his wife Lynette Dawson, who was 33 when she disappeared from Sydney's northern beaches in January 1982.

Her body has never been found, but the prosecution alleges her death on the night of January 8 is an "irresistible conclusion".

Chris Dawson was extradited from Queensland and charged in Sydney but will return to the Sunshine Coast on bail to await trial. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Dawson was not released from custody on Monday as Corrective Services NSW worked into the evening to process his release.

He was expected to be out on Tuesday, but the bail document delays meant he spent another night in Silverwater Correctional Centre and was still yet to be released on Wednesday.

Bail conditions include that he must live with his wife on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, report daily to a local police station and surrender his passport.

The Lynette Dawson case has become known around the world after being featured on The Australian newspaper's investigative podcast The Teacher's Pet.

