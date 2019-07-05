Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, leaves Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, leaves Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

Accused ice doctor dealt another blow

by Lea Emery
5th Jul 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A leading Gold Coast obstetrician allegedly caught with a stash of drugs, including ice and magic mushrooms, has had another blow dealt to his career.

Ashraf Mohamed Hanafy, 57, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face multiple charges including four of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police allege he was found with nine grams of ice, magic mushrooms, 27.5 ecstasy tablets and cannabis in his Reedy Creek home.

When he appeared in court his lawyer Michael McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Lawyers, expressed concerns there would be questions about his registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

OTHER NEWS:

Explosives found as Coast street closed off

Heartwarming moment sick Coast boy meets heroes

Coast's first vegan Japanese restaurant opens

Late yesterday afternoon Hanafy's registration was listed as "suspended" on the AHPRA website.

Under Australia law medical practitioners must be registered with AHPRA before they can see patients.

It is a blow to Hanafy's career. He had already lost his ability to practice at John Flynn Hospital and been suspended from teaching duties at Bond University, where he was a professor.

Hanafy is one of the state's most respected obstetricians and has published research into uterus transplants.

This week, patients treated by him delivered glowing reviews of his compassionate and skilled approach when dealing with them.

More Stories

doctor drugs editors picks gold coast ice

Top Stories

    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Millions of Aussies will be wealthier under the Coalition’s income tax package. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.

    PCYC program empowers local youth

    premium_icon PCYC program empowers local youth

    News TARGETING 15 to 18 year olds facing challenges

    'Friends' say be brave and ignore the fearmongering

    premium_icon 'Friends' say be brave and ignore the fearmongering

    News The group has accused one councillor of fearmongering.