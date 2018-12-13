Accused faces court for fire at Soldiers Memorial Hall

A YOUNG Ipswich woman will go before the District Court on Friday to face Crown charges alleging that she deliberately lit fires.

Tiffany Maree Jager, 22, has been held in custody since her arrest in June but began a bail application this week before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

Jager did not appear but was represented by barrister Geoffrey Seaholme.

The bail application involves charges before Ipswich District Court that relate to a Lowood fire on January 18 this year.

A legal officer with the Director of Public Prosecutions said Jager had two charges of endangering property before the District Court, and other charges were before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The charges before the Magistrates Court include an allegation that Jager endangered property by fire on June 16 at the Soldiers Memorial Hall on Nicholas St, off from Limestone St.

The prosecutor told Judge Lynch there was CCTV footage of Jager at the hall setting alight rubbish. A fire had caused significant damage.

Mr Seaholme also put forward a psychiatric report. Her bail application was not finalised and left part-heard.

Jager's matters will return to Ipswich District Court on Friday.