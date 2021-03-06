Accused DV offender denies ‘milk bottle’ assault

A Coffs Harbour man has been granted conditional bail after pleading not guilty to allegations of domestic violence.

A Coffs Harbour man accused of assaulting his partner and threatening her with a knife and “milk bottle” appeared to laugh in the glass dock as the magistrate detailed the allegations.

The defence told the court heard that Allan Ross Hardiman “absolutely rejected” the charges brought against him, saying he claimed he was only holding a knife because he was cutting up corned beef for the kids.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court this week seeking bail, and pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault, intimidation and contravening an AVO.

It was heard that Mr Hardiman had allegedly attended the victim’s house while her four kids were home when an argument broke out between the pair.

Mr Hardiman is accused of threatening the victim with a knife and a milk bottle when she said she was going to call police. It is alleged an assault took place and the victim had to escape and contact police by ripping off a flyscreen.

The defence however told the court that Mr Hardiman denied the police facts.

“He said no threat was made to her – he had the milk in his hand and slammed it to make a point, and there was no common assault or indeed intimidation,” they said.

The defence urged Magistrate Ian Rodgers to grant Mr Hardiman conditional bail, stating that he would keep his distance from the victim and would stay at homeless shelter Pete’s Place.

The prosecution however argued that Mr Hardiman was a repeat domestic violence offender, and had been convicted in both Coffs Harbour and Kempsey courts a number of times.

Magistrate Rodgers granted Mr Hardiman bail on the conditions that he reports everyday to the police station, does not go near the victim, and does not enter Toormina.