Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast man admitted to police without prompting he sold drugs for two years. Picture: iStock
A Gold Coast man admitted to police without prompting he sold drugs for two years. Picture: iStock
News

Is this Queensland's most honest man?

by Lea Emery
27th Dec 2018 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN accused drug trafficker allegedly blew his own business when he admitted without prompting he had dealt cocaine and ecstasy for two years.

Ashley Barrington Martin, of Robina, allegedly confessed to police after they had pulled over his friend in relation to other matters.

Martin allegedly told police he was dealing the drugs for two years.

It is alleged Martin volunteered the information without prompting from police who had pulled over the car to talk to Martin's friend, who was driving.

The Southport Magistrates Court was told Martin was using Wickr to make the drug deals to different people across the Gold Coast.

Wickr is a messaging application which encrypts messages and also makes them unavailable once deleted.

Police inspected Martin's phone and found he had not deleted some of the messages on Wickr, the court was told.

Magistrate Gary Finger granted Martin bail on strict conditions including he not use Wickr, he not have contact with friend in the car, he report regularly to police and he live at his home in Robina.

Duty lawyer Sam Jackson, of Bamberry Lawyers, said Martin had moved to Australia from the United Kingdom 20 years ago.

"The suggestion that he is not employed and that he is living from an income derived from drug trafficking is incorrect," he said.

Mr Jackson said Martin was living off the limited income he received on the Newstart allowance.

The matter will return to court no January 22.

crime drugs editors picks police

Top Stories

    Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    premium_icon Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    News Volunteers who have dedicated "years” of work into the Botanic Garden have been left gutted by a series of brazen thefts targeting endangered plants.

    • 27th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
    Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    premium_icon Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    News Rob Oakeshott was intending to make a pre-Christmas announcement.

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    News The moment a boat jumped trailer.

    Local Partners