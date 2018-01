A COURT hearing for accused child sex offender John Kendrew Bradbury has been adjourned to March.

Mr Bradbury, 79, who lives in the Coffs Harbour district was charged with sexually assaulting a person under 16 and six counts of indecent assault.

He is alleged to have committed these crimes in Muswellbrook during the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Bradbury was arrested last November.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Local Court on March 27. He remains on bail.