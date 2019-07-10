Accused child sex offender set to face trial

The man, 45, is claiming his innocence to the allegations.

A MAN is set to face trial over accusations he sexually abused two children, allegedly assaulting one of the young girls over several years on the state's Mid North Coast.

Christopher Edward Millgate, 45, has been held in custody since he was arrested and charged in December with a string of child sex offences.

The alleged offences took place between 2007-2016 at Bowraville, starting when the girl was nine-years-old, court papers said.

The man also stands accused of indecently assaulting an eight-year-old girl at Dubbo sometime between 2015 and 2016.

The man has however plead not guilty to all charges, including persistent sexual abuse of child, four counts of commit act of indecency, aggravated sexual assault, assault with act of indecency and two counts of have sexual intercourse with person under 14.

The man, originally from Coonamble, appeared via video link at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

He sat silent with arms crossed as Magistrate James Gibson set a call-over date for August 7, where a trial date will be determined.