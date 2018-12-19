Menu
Sandra Leigh Houston’s lawyer said his client was ‘fairly distraught’.
Crime

Aunt ‘distraught’ after niece’s murder charge

by Warren Barnsley, AAP
19th Dec 2018 8:24 AM

A WOMAN charged with the murder of her four-month-old niece after the infant died of injuries at a Queensland hospital will bid for her release from jail.

Sandra Leigh Houston, 35, from Logan, appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday a month after the baby's death. Her lawyer indicated she would apply for bail at a later date.

The baby girl was taken to Logan Hospital with life-threatening injuries last month before being transferred in a critical condition to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she died on November 20.

Police interviewed Houston and a 37-year-old man as detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation and homicide squads began piecing together what happened.

 

Sandra Leigh Houston has appeared in court charged with the murder of her four-month-old niece.
Houston's sister, the mother of the child, passed away some months ago. Houston's lawyer believes she has a case for bail.

"She's fairly distraught at the moment. Obviously very upset about the circumstances," Robert Burns said.

"She is fortunate that she does have plenty of family support. The husband, her parents and the rest of the family are very supportive of her.

"I'm always hopeful for bail. She has good grounds for bail."

Mr Burns would not shed light on how the child died.

Houston will remain in the watch house until her matter is mentioned again on Thursday when it's expected Mr Burns would apply for more police material ahead of her application for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

