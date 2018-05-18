Accommodation plan to assist homeless

FINDING SHELTER: Finding supported accommodation to take homeless off the streets is a NSW Government priority.

FINDING SHELTER: Finding supported accommodation to take homeless off the streets is a NSW Government priority. Brett Wortman

NORTHERN NSW and the Mid North Coast will participate in the third stage of a plan to reduce homelessness in regional areas.

The NSW Government has invited non-government organisations (NGO) to develop innovative supported temporary accommodation models under expressions of interest (EOI).

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said up to $10 million will be re-directed from low cost motels and made available to NGO's to provide supported temporary accommodation.

He said homelessness is a complex issue with no 'one size fits all' solution so a range of options are being implemented.

Under the supported temporary accommodation model people experiencing homelessness are assisted with accommodation and services which address the underlying reasons which led to them becoming homeless.

"Every community is affected by homelessness,” Mr Fraser said.

"This initiative will support more people to find stable accommodation and reduce homelessness.”

In 2016-17, the NSW Government provided more than 24,800 clients state-wide with access to temporary accommodation.

Anyone at risk of or experiencing homelessness should call Link2home on 1800 152 152.