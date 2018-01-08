Menu
Login
News

Accident on Pacific Hwy after driver suffers medical episode

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, a man, aged 50, has driven off the road into an embankment at Moonee Beach.
According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, a man, aged 50, has driven off the road into an embankment at Moonee Beach.
Jasmine Minhas
by

EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of an accident at Moonee Beach where a driver has suffered a medical episode while travelling on the Pacific Highway.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, a man, aged 50, drove his Ford Falcon off the road into an embankment just after 10am this morning.

Duty Operations Manager, NSW Ambulance Inspector Mick Mair confirmed the man was found in a serious condition when emergency services arrived and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was then conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Fire and Rescue NSW, SES and RFS were also called to the scene.

Topics:  car accident coffs harbour fire and rescue nsw moonee beach pacific highway crash rural fire service ses

Coffs Coast Advocate
Customers stock up on codeine products ahead of crackdown

Customers stock up on codeine products ahead of crackdown

Seeking pain relief for a tooth ache, gout, migraine, period pain or a cold is about to get hard, as on the shelf products become prescription only.

Looking for a new job?

Enjoy working in men's fashion?

WANT to work full-time in Coffs Harbour in men's fashion?

Man drowns at popular swimming hole

Police have found the body of a swimmer missing near Heifer Station since Saturday

Body of swimmer missing since Saturday found

Low act: Thieves ransack and damage ambulance

INFORMATION SOUGHT: Witnesses to the theft from the ambulance are urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Thieves have stolen medication from an ambulance in West Kempsey

Local Partners