Accident on Pacific Hwy after driver suffers medical episode

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, a man, aged 50, drove his Ford Falcon off the road into an embankment just after 10am this morning.

Duty Operations Manager, NSW Ambulance Inspector Mick Mair confirmed the man was found in a serious condition when emergency services arrived and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was then conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Fire and Rescue NSW, SES and RFS were also called to the scene.