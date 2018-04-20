Menu
FEET FIRST: Josie Prime from Woolgoolga Podiatry Centre.
Accelerating Coffs Coast Foot Health

Melissa Martin
20th Apr 2018 10:30 AM

WHEN it comes to your health and wellbeing, it's easy to forget about your feet. But when you consider you could walk around 128,000km in your lifetime, it's well worth considering a trip to the podiatrist if you have any concerns.

Josie Prime and her team at Woolgoolga Podiatry Centre are dedicated and caring professionals who attend all foot problems with gentle, individualised service using up-to-date best-practice management. The practice has been in operation for over 10 years, with Josie taking over in October last year.

Based in Woolgoolga, the team of Josie, Kara Galvin and Brigid Flannery service a vast area of the Coffs Coast. A satellite clinic operates in Coffs Harbour two days weekly and Josie and Brigid offer home visits for people with mobility or transport issues from Valla Beach to Red Rock.

Josie believes that foot care is not something you should put off. A prompt appointment with a podiatrist can prevent issues such as plantar fasciitis becoming long term and much more difficult to treat.

"People don't appreciate their feet until something goes wrong with them. It's much better to pick up a problem early before it gets worse. It makes treatment much more effective.”

Woolgoolga Podiatry Centre can help with all your foot needs, including diabetes assessments, vascular assessments, biomechanical and orthotic issues, cryotherapy for plantar warts, dry needling and will soon be providing PACT-med photodynamic therapy for laser fungal nail treatment.

Most services don't require a GP referral, but you can call or drop in and see the Woolgoolga Podiatry Centre team to ask what is right for you. We can use HICAPS and Medicare rebates on the spot for those people this applies to and we are registered with NDIS.

Woolgoolga Podiatry Centre

Shop 7, 4 Market St, Woolgoolga

Open:

8.30am-4pm Mon/Tues

7.30am-4pm Wed/Thurs

7.30am-6pm Fri

Two Saturdays per month.

6654 8860

