Are you finding the cheapest service station to fill up at each week?
ACCC shames the dearest servo chains

15th May 2018 3:00 PM

COLES Express has the most expensive average petrol prices in Australia, with Woolworths and the independents generally the cheapest, according to the consumer watchdog, which says it "might be time to consider" switching.

The latest petrol report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission analysed the annual average petrol prices.

"Our analysis of petrol prices shows the range between major retailers with the highest average price and lowest average price varied across each city considerably," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

"Independent chains were the lowest priced in each of the five major cities and Woolworths was generally below the market average price in most cities.

"Average prices at Coles Express were the highest in five (capital) cities."

 

THE CHEAPEST FUEL IN COFFS

Unleaded E10

143.9 United Petroleum, Harbour Drive

143.9 United Petroleum, Pacific Highway

145.9 Liberty Coffs Harbour, Pacific Highway

146.9 Puma Energy, Orlando Street

146.9 Independent Solitary Islands Way

THE DEAREST

148 Caltex Coffs Harbour, Pacific Hwy & Halls Rd

148.4 Coles Express, Pacific Highway North

149.9 BP Coffs Harbour, Pacific Highway

150.5 Caltex Toormina Rd

Prices: Fuel Check website

Coffs Coast Advocate

