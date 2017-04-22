Academy girls shooting for the AFLW stars

The Youth Girls Northern Academy Series was played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium with the Brisbane Lions Academy facing the girls being developed by the Gold Coast Suns.

AS THE AFL NSW/ACT's High Performance Female Football coach, Tim Schmidt said the introduction of the AFL Women's competition at the start of the year has created a wave of enthusiasm among the younger players.

Schmidt is in Coffs Harbour this weekend to watch the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series featuring girls aged 15 to 18 from the academies developed by AFL clubs Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast Suns as well the AFL NSW/ACT.

The intensity of the players at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium has been noticeable as has the structures the girls are setting up both in front of and behind the ball.

Schmidt, the coach of the inaugural GWS Giants AFLW team, said the obvious improvement can be based on a few things.

"Obviously having this elite competition happening at the moment it really gives them (the girls) a pathway," Schmidt said.

"A lot of the girls now are starting to play since Auskick and now there's girls Auskick centres and things like that as well.

"They're starting a little bit younger and each year the standard is just lifting and lifting which is fantastic and I think the academies have a big part to play in that as well."