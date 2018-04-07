Academy girls chasing spots in state teams

Play in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series continues today with the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions teams meeting at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium today with the first bounce at 1pm.

Play in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series continues today with the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions teams meeting at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium today with the first bounce at 1pm. Brad Greenshields

LAST night was the start of a big weekend of AFL at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

This year's Youth Girls Northern Academy Series involves teams representing the GWS GIANTS, Sydney Swans, Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions and serves as a final hit-out for both AFL NSW/ACT and AFL Queensland before they select their respective under-18 state teams to play in the national championships.

Within the Swans and Giants squads are six players from the AFL North Coast catchment.

Ahlani Eddy (Sawtell/Toormina) is playing for the Giants alongside Lilly Doyle, Lizzy Dickson and Brianna McFarlane while Cassidy Ronalds (Coffs Breakers) will don the red and white of the Swans, with Georgia Breward from Lawrence playing for the Swans as well.

Today's matches at the Stadium start at 1pm and feature the Suns v Lions followed by the Swans v Giants. Tomorrow the action starts at 9am with the Giants playing the Suns before the Swans meet the Lions.