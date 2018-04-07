Menu
Login
Play in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series continues today with the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions teams meeting at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium today with the first bounce at 1pm.
Play in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series continues today with the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions teams meeting at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium today with the first bounce at 1pm. Brad Greenshields
AFL

Academy girls chasing spots in state teams

7th Apr 2018 2:00 AM

LAST night was the start of a big weekend of AFL at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

This year's Youth Girls Northern Academy Series involves teams representing the GWS GIANTS, Sydney Swans, Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions and serves as a final hit-out for both AFL NSW/ACT and AFL Queensland before they select their respective under-18 state teams to play in the national championships.

Within the Swans and Giants squads are six players from the AFL North Coast catchment.

Ahlani Eddy (Sawtell/Toormina) is playing for the Giants alongside Lilly Doyle, Lizzy Dickson and Brianna McFarlane while Cassidy Ronalds (Coffs Breakers) will don the red and white of the Swans, with Georgia Breward from Lawrence playing for the Swans as well.

Today's matches at the Stadium start at 1pm and feature the Suns v Lions followed by the Swans v Giants. Tomorrow the action starts at 9am with the Giants playing the Suns before the Swans meet the Lions.

afl afl youth girls brisbane lions c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour gold coast suns gws giants sydney swans
Coffs Coast Advocate
Big weekend for Fernie

Big weekend for Fernie

Horses COFFS mare in this afternoon's Country Championships final at Royal Randwick.

  • 7th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
Your photos of the Coffs Coast

Your photos of the Coffs Coast

News A selection of this weeks cover images.

  • 7th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
Pensioner couple calling for community support

Pensioner couple calling for community support

News Donations have reached a 'screeching halt'.

Suns girls will start season with a slow burn

Suns girls will start season with a slow burn

Basketball Suns play Waratah League double header at Sportz Central tonight.

Local Partners