YOUNG GUN: Lily Pade was awarded Indigenous Athlete of the Year.
Sport

Academy ends huge year with a big bang

5th Jul 2019 9:39 AM
ALL SPORTS: Junior Coffs Coast athletes collected a swag of awards at the recent North Coast Academy of Sport's awards night held at the C.ex Club.

Young tennis star Lily Pade led the charge by winning Indigenous Athlete of the Year, while basketballers Finn McIntyre and Keira Williams, cyclist Asher Fawle and tennis player Charlie Pade were Most Outstanding in their sport.

Other local award winners included Demi Bowd (AFLW) and Olivia Peel (basketball) winning Most Improved Awards while Chelsee Ryan (AFLW) and Alyssa Golding (surf life saving) took home Encouragement Awards.

The winners were chosen from more than 220 athletes who have been involved in the programs NCAS has run across 10 sports over the last year.

Executive director of NCAS John Kincade said the results were a testament to the quality of sport on the Coffs Coast.

"We have had 70 athletes from the Coffs region involved in our programs this year led by Lily who was invited to play at the Fiji Open and our boys and girls basketball teams that both made the final at the Academy Games,” Kincade said.

"NCAS has had an outstanding year with athletes excelling at all levels of competition.”

More than 150 guests including competitors, family members, coaches, managers, committee members and sponsors attended the ceremony and acknowledged the huge efforts achieved by the athletes.

