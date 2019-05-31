Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Dmitri Gramotnev was sacked for “serious misconduct” in July 2009. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Dr Dmitri Gramotnev was sacked for “serious misconduct” in July 2009. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Education

Academic loses $2.5m bullying suit

by Vanda Carson
31st May 2019 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNIVERSITY physics lecturer who failed in his bid to claim $2.5 million in damages for his sacking and bullying, has failed in an appeal to the state's highest court.

But in the Court of Appeal today, three judges dismissed his appeal and ordered Dr Gramotnev to pay QUT's costs of the appeal.

Dr Gramotnev, who represented himself in court, worked as a lecturer for nine years until he was sacked for "serious misconduct" in July 2009 for sending four emails that breached QUT's code of conduct.

QUT successfully argued Dr Gramotnev had repudiated his employment contract.

Dr Gramotnev unsuccessfully argued that QUT's repudiation claim was made too late - eight years after his employment had been terminated.

editors picks workplace health

Top Stories

    Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    premium_icon Families of murdered children pin hopes on new legal inquiry

    News Almost three decades on, the families of murdered Bowraville children continue their fight for justice.

    • 31st May 2019 1:30 PM
    PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon PLAY IT SAFE: STIs running rife on the Coffs Coast

    News ONE disease has nearly tripled over the last five years.

    Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    premium_icon Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    Rugby League Col Speed calls time on Group 2 Rugby League side Orara Valley.

    FINALLY: Trees to be removed from notorious crash blackspot

    premium_icon FINALLY: Trees to be removed from notorious crash blackspot

    News Thick vegetation will be removed 'as soon as possible'.