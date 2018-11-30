AC makes school cool

SUMMER is going to be much more bearable for students with cool air filtering through classrooms on the Mid North Coast.

Airconditioning is set to be installed in seven schools on the Mid North Coast under the Cooler Classrooms program.

"This is part of the government's continued commitment to providing environments where our students and teachers can best succeed,” Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said.

Schools that will have their classrooms and libraries airconditioned are Bellingen High School, Bellingen Public School, Bowraville Central School, Dorrigo High School, Dorrigo Public School, Nambucca Heads High School and Orama Public School.

Schools in areas with an average maximum January temperature of 30 degrees or more will now automatically receive airconditioning in their classrooms and libraries.

All other schools can apply for funding under the Cooler Classrooms Fund on a needs basis.

Previously only schools with an average maximum January temperature of 33 degrees or more were airconditioned.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Education Minister Rob Stokes said more than 900 schools would be the first to receive funding under the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's record $500 million program, the largest investment of its kind in NSW history.

"We're thrilled to be delivering on our commitment to provide healthy learning environments in which our students and teachers can thrive, irrespective of the weather,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The second round of funding will open on day one of term one next year.

For more information, visit schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov. au.