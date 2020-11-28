‘Abysmal’ trike theft prompts public plea for help

Coffs Harbour resident Greg McCarthy was left angry and frustrated after an electric trike he bought for a friend was stolen days after it was delivered.

A VETERAN fire-expert who received one of the highest honours in firefighting has issued a stinging rebuke of “lowlifes’ who stole a trike he had bought for a friend in need.

Greg McCarthy was left fuming after an electric trike which he bought for a for someone who was “down on their luck” was stolen just days after it purchased.

The black Reef trike was stolen from Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour on Thursday and the fire-expert is offering a $200 reward for its return.

“I just wonder what sort of low-life does that,” he said.

“It’s absolutely abysmal.”

Mr McCarthy received an Australian Fire Service Medal in 2012 for his service to firefighting and transferring fire science and research into operational practice.

His work was vital in the understanding of fire suppression effectiveness, fire ecology and fuel hazard and Mr McCarthy played an important role in the development of the Overall Fuel Hazard Guide which is now the standard method of assessing fine fuels in forests in Australia.

He is urging people anyone with information to contact him via Facebook.