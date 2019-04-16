Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Abuse victims to share $400,000 from Ipswich property sale

by Anthony Marx
16th Apr 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE insolvency specialist Peter Lucas has just secured Supreme Court orders on how to compensate 13 victims of sexual, physical and mental abuse who once lived in an Ipswich home for the disadvantaged.

The victims will share in about $400,000 held in trust following the sale of the property that once housed Quest Care Incorporated, formerly known as the New Life Centre.

Justice Glenn Martin has approved the use of a modified version of the National Redress Scheme for child abuse victims.

Quest Care (not to be confused with an unrelated organisation using the same name in the ACT) closed its doors in the early 1990s.

Lucas said no complaints had ever been lodged with police about the two alleged perpetrators, Pastor Frank Fullwood and one of his managers, both of whom are deceased.

Lucas, who was appointed by the court in late 2017 to wind up Quest Care, told City Beat yesterday that he was happy with the outcome.

"It's a fair and cost effective way of dealing with the situation. This is about trying to get money to victims, not about costly processes.'

abuse editors picks national redress scheme supreme court
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Dog seized after man found dead on farm

    premium_icon Dog seized after man found dead on farm

    News Family members discover man’s body after he ‘went for a walk’.

    • 16th Apr 2019 2:22 PM
    Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

    Man hit by truck remains in a critical condition

    News The 20-year-old Coffs Harbour man is in intensive care in Newcastle.

    Whale carcass beach burials are 'safe'

    premium_icon Whale carcass beach burials are 'safe'

    News Research results from local studies prove conclusive.

    Why it matters that you book your holidays direct

    premium_icon Why it matters that you book your holidays direct

    News Booking your next holiday online? Go direct to the provider to save