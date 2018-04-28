Menu
The scene of a crash in which a learner-driver died and her supervising driver is critically injured following a two-vehicle crash at Glenorie in Sydney’s north west. Picture: Dean Asher
News

‘Absolutely tragic’: Learner killed driving with dad

by Ben Graham
28th Apr 2018 2:09 PM

A LEARNER driver has died and her dad - who was her supervising driver - is critically injured after a two-vehicle crash at in Sydney's north yesterday.

Police say the 19-year-old L-plater was learning to drive a Suzuki Swift in Glenorie, north of Dural, under the supervision of her 58-year-old father at about 4.50pm.

When they reached the intersection of Old Northern Road and Meriden Avenue, their car collided with a Ford Falcon - forcing both cars off the road.

Chief inspector Frank Gilroy told reporters today that multiple emergency crews, including seven ambulance crews and a medical helicopter, rushed to the scene but could not save the girl.

"The 58-year-old father, the passenger in the Swift, is currently at Royal North Shore Hospital - he was airlifted there in a critical condition," he said.

"The 38-year-old driver of the Falcon was not seriously injured, but he was taken to Westmead Hospital to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing."

Old Northern Rd was blocked in both directions after the incident and was expected to be closed for some time.

"It's absolutely tragic when these things occur - all drivers should be aware to take care," Mr Gilroy said.

"Naturally, (the driver's) mum and (the passenger's) wife is absolutely devastated. She's been at her husband's bedside since last night."

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

