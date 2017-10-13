25°
Property

Absolute Urunga river-front

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was riverside at Urunga this week.

This five-bedroom, absolute waterfront property at 3a Crescent Cl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners Urunga Principal and selling agent Grant Cardow said the magnificent home is in an enviable position.

"Unquestionably in one of Urunga's most sought-after locations, this unique home offers breathtaking views of the pristine Kalang River and is a recreational paradise for fishing, canoeing, water sports - all available from your own private jetty.”

The architecturally stunning home is set on 1639 sqm of private, absolute waterfront land just 350 metres to Anchors Wharf Café and an easy one kilometre walk to the centre of town.

The property is essentially two homes, yet each residence is only separated by a covered breeze-way offering a range of living options, including holiday letting.

The river-front home comprises a vast open plan living zone and master retreat with sumptuous bathroom and walk-through wardrobes and a rear and river-front deck with breathtaking views. Separated by the breeze-way at the back is the four-bedroom home with two bathrooms and separate lounge and dining and kitchen areas.

Under the house is a more entertaining space and a four-car garage.

"This luxury property offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for buyers looking for the best in absolute waterfront living,” Grant said.

See more now at the Real Estate Property Guide.

Topics:  cardow & partners urunga real estate real estate property guide urunga

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Ten big events to keep an eye out for

Ten big events to keep an eye out for

Ten big events coming to Coffs Harbour to keep an eye out for.

Coffs gets nbn local to understand our telecom needs

COFFS LAUNCH: Service provider nbn launched an 'nbn local' in Coffs Harbour this week as a way of better understanding our local telecommunication needs.

Announcement of 'nbn local' draws criticism

Images captured of our stunning Coastal town

whales at Sandy Beach.

A selection of readers images.

Pioneering family adds to historical landscape

RICH PAST: Hoschke brothers Ian, Fred and Doug Hoschke with Cath Fogarty from the museum.

Coffs Harbour museum welcomes gift of rare artefacts.

Local Partners

&quot;Resort Living - Guaranteed Income&quot;

79/2 Firman Dr, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 2 1 $279,000

2 bedroom, 2 level, fully furnished & air-conditioned spa villa at Aanuka Resort with a guaranteed minimum income and 14 days Owners use per annum. Full use of...

Renovated Beachside Villa with Garage

3/34-36 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa has had a complete makeover. Warm & sunny position, and a low maintenance open design combining kitchen, living & dining, all overlooking the...

BRAND NEW CAFE / RETAIL - OCCUPY OR INVEST

Shop 31/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $475,000

FOR SALE Brand New Retail Shop/ Office located ground level of the prestigious beachfront "Equinox" Building. Situated within strolling distance to established...

Beachside Apartment, Ripe for Renovation

8/16 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $226,000

A red hot renovation opportunity in a prime beachside location. Enjoying an elevated position on the 2nd floor with secure access and bomb proof double brick...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $795,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Whether starting out or slowing down...

28a Sandpiper Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $379,000 ...

This tidy home is the perfect choice. Offering three good sized bedrooms with built-in robes, light filled open plan living area with air conditioning, sunny...

DA APPROVED INDUSTRIAL SUBDIVISION...

Lot 152 Hamilton Drive, Boambee 2450

Commercial 0 0 $750,000

Coffs Harbour's newest Industrial offering approved for up to nine (9) sheds. Landbank or develop. Key features of this site include: - Located EAST of the...

RARE INDUSTRIAL OPPORTUNITY...

21 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $1 Million +...

High clearance warehouse with great access off side driveway. Large admin area with existing fitout. The warehouse has three (3) phase power and an air compressor...

First home buyer opportunity...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Free Stamp Duty for first home buyers! Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

Tourism or terrorism? The short-term holiday let debacle

For lease signs

Short-term holiday lets get group hot under the colour

How's this for a view?

MILESTONE: Developer Steve Gooley (left) and agent Scott Nolan on-site at Seashells Park Beach where the top floor has been poured (inset).

Fancy waking up to this every day?

The dire warning to those over 35 on home ownership

The housing market will be tougher for those over 35

More and more will have to use super to pay off their home

Could you save $50,000?

SAVE: Refinancing can save tens of thousands of dollars

Time to take a look at your mortgage