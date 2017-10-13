Absolute Urunga river-front

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was riverside at Urunga this week.

This five-bedroom, absolute waterfront property at 3a Crescent Cl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners Urunga Principal and selling agent Grant Cardow said the magnificent home is in an enviable position.

"Unquestionably in one of Urunga's most sought-after locations, this unique home offers breathtaking views of the pristine Kalang River and is a recreational paradise for fishing, canoeing, water sports - all available from your own private jetty.”

The architecturally stunning home is set on 1639 sqm of private, absolute waterfront land just 350 metres to Anchors Wharf Café and an easy one kilometre walk to the centre of town.

The property is essentially two homes, yet each residence is only separated by a covered breeze-way offering a range of living options, including holiday letting.

The river-front home comprises a vast open plan living zone and master retreat with sumptuous bathroom and walk-through wardrobes and a rear and river-front deck with breathtaking views. Separated by the breeze-way at the back is the four-bedroom home with two bathrooms and separate lounge and dining and kitchen areas.

Under the house is a more entertaining space and a four-car garage.

"This luxury property offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for buyers looking for the best in absolute waterfront living,” Grant said.

See more now at the Real Estate Property Guide.