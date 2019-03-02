Menu
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo
Abseiler dies after cliff-face accident

2nd Mar 2019 5:12 PM
An abseiler has tragically died in an accident where they became stuck partway down a cliff near Gympie this afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance service said the patient was assessed for critical injuries after they were called to the scene at Point Pure lookout at Bells Bridge around 12:30pm.

The abseiler was reportedly making their way down the side of the cliff when they became stuck several metres off the ground.

Emergency crews desperately worked to free the patient but were unable to save them.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said they were currently working to contact the next of kin of the deceased.

