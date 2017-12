About Time has taken the line honours lead in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

About Time has taken the line honours lead in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

PRE-race line honours favourite About Time has shot to the early lead in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

The fleet went past the starters cannon at Barrenjoey Headland near the mouth of the Hawkesbury River at 1pm and after a couple of hours of heading north, the Julian Farren-Priced owned and skippered Cookson 50 opened up a lead of one nautical mile ahead of the Rogers 56 Shakti.

The majority of the fleet is expected to arrive in Coffs Harbour tomorrow.