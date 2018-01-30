Menu
About 50 residents evacuated after fire guts unit

Keagan Elder
by

A HARBOUR Dr building block was evacuated early this morning after a fire gutted a third floor unit.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews received the call at 2.20am and arrived at the scene about 2.30am.

According to a NSW Fire and Rescue Media spokesman, the unit was well alight by the time two crews from Coffs Harbour and one from Sawtell arrived.

He said the unit was severely damaged despite crews getting the blaze under control "quickly".

The spokesman said crews were "blacking out" the fire at 2.45am.

It is understood the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Police attended the scene and helped evacuate about 50 residents from the building.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were also at the scene.

