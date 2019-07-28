Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW’s abortion laws set to be overturned. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty Images
NSW’s abortion laws set to be overturned. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty Images
Health

Abortion law set to be overturned

by Heather McNab
28th Jul 2019 10:16 AM

ABORTIONS could be decriminalised and the termination of pregnancies regulated as a medical procedure in NSW under legislation set to be introduced to state parliament.

The Reproductive Healthcare Reform Bill 2019, a private members bill, will be introduced to parliament this week by independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich.

The bill outlines that a woman does not commit an offence if she procures a termination withinthe framework provided in the legislation, amending sections 82 and 83 in the Crimes Act 1900.

"The bill ensures women in NSW have access to safe and lawful terminations without the threat of criminal convictions and provides doctors with the legal clarity they have long sought," Mr Greenwich said in a statement on Sunday.

 

NSW Independent candidate for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, will introduce The Reproductive Healthcare Refrom Bill 2019 to parliament. Photo: AAP
NSW Independent candidate for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, will introduce The Reproductive Healthcare Refrom Bill 2019 to parliament. Photo: AAP

 

Based on lawsalready in place in Queensland and Victoria, the bill also has the support of Australian Medical Association.

It was developed by a cross-party working group with the oversight of Health Minister Brad Hazzard, who on Sunday welcomedthe bill.

"Women in NSW shouldhave the same reproductive rights as women in other states," Mr Hazzard said in a statement.

"This bill would ensure women and their doctors are appropriately protected in NSW and this medical procedure is properly regulated."

AAP

More Stories

abortion decriminalisation editors picks health nsw

Top Stories

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News An increasing number of Australians remain in the dark when it comes to their family history, new research by Ancestry.com.au reveals.

    Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    premium_icon Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

    News Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup attracts 226 nominations

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    Money Carla Harris is out to change how much cash we have in our accounts

    Rock legends to play Rally Australia

    Rock legends to play Rally Australia

    News Tickets are on sale to the 2019 Kennards Hire Rally Australia