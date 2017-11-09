Menu
Login
News

Aboriginal people encouraged to apply for highway jobs

RMS are encouraging Aboriginal participation on the highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina.
RMS are encouraging Aboriginal participation on the highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina. Contributed

ROADS and Maritime Services are encouraging Aboriginal individuals to apply for employment on the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

An RMS spokesperson said an expo-style roadshow will be visiting communities located along the highway upgrade in the week beginning November 20.

"More than $4.4 million has been spent on Aboriginal employment to date, with around 140 Aboriginal people employed on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade,” the spokesperson said.

"This number is expected to significantly increase as work ramps up next year, with all main civil bridge contracts now awarded on the project.

"The scale and scope of this $4.36 billion upgrade presents a great opportunity to upskill and boost employment opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses in regional NSW.

"A number of initiatives are in place to ensure the good work continues including implementing contracts with higher Aboriginal participation, direct enagagement of Aboriginal ocmpanies and implementing regonal roadshows such as this one.”

The roadshow will stop in five towns across the three days and give Aboriginal people and businesses to chance to speak directly with project staff, contractors, labour hire companies, trianing oranistions and job agencies to discuss empolyoemnt opportunitis on the upgrade.

For more information call 1800 778 900 or email w2b@pacificcomplete

.com.au.

Topics:  aboriginal employment highway upgrade indigenous people pacific highway woolgoolga to ballina

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

SEAFOOD lovers be warned: you’re going to be paying top dollar for prawns this festive season, with retailers indicating a 30-year high by Christmas.

Another step forward for proposed new sports centre

A feasibility study and business plan in relation is under way for the proposed Northern Beaches Multi Purpose Centre at Woolgoolga.

Plans to make the Multi-Purpose Centre for Woolgoolga a reality.

What are the big projects needing funding Coffs?

The $9.2 million Jetty Foreshores upgrade jointly funded by the Federal Government and Coffs Harbour City Council opened last week.

Federal Government funds up for grabs for big projects

Coffs, our car parks are not measuring up

Park Avenue: more room on the other side of the street

Not all car parking spaces are created equal.

Local Partners