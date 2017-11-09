Aboriginal people encouraged to apply for highway jobs

RMS are encouraging Aboriginal participation on the highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina.

RMS are encouraging Aboriginal participation on the highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina. Contributed

ROADS and Maritime Services are encouraging Aboriginal individuals to apply for employment on the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

An RMS spokesperson said an expo-style roadshow will be visiting communities located along the highway upgrade in the week beginning November 20.

"More than $4.4 million has been spent on Aboriginal employment to date, with around 140 Aboriginal people employed on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade,” the spokesperson said.

"This number is expected to significantly increase as work ramps up next year, with all main civil bridge contracts now awarded on the project.

"The scale and scope of this $4.36 billion upgrade presents a great opportunity to upskill and boost employment opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses in regional NSW.

"A number of initiatives are in place to ensure the good work continues including implementing contracts with higher Aboriginal participation, direct enagagement of Aboriginal ocmpanies and implementing regonal roadshows such as this one.”

The roadshow will stop in five towns across the three days and give Aboriginal people and businesses to chance to speak directly with project staff, contractors, labour hire companies, trianing oranistions and job agencies to discuss empolyoemnt opportunitis on the upgrade.

For more information call 1800 778 900 or email w2b@pacificcomplete

.com.au.