Aboriginal body stands by controversial justice centre

GUMBAYNGGIRR woman Julie Perkins said personal attacks from protesters based on 'untruths' have left her disheartened, and she wants to set the record straight.

"I'm an activist myself and I believe people have the right to voice their opinion. But it's turned from being concerned over a justice facility into a nasty attack on Gurehlgam,” Ms Perkins said.

"In numbers we're small, but we give back tremendously to the community and I guess what these people don't understand is the history of Yarrawarra.”

Ms Perkins is the Chairperson of the Gurehlgam Corporation, a Grafton-based, not-for-profit organisation that runs the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

Raised in Corindi, she was a dedicated member of the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Corporation before the threat of liquidation saw the body dissolved and tghe Government put the cultural centre up for bidders.

Ms Perkins brother, Elder Tony Perkins, had played a key role in establishing the centre in 1989 but later left when conflict erupted among members - which ultimately led to their demise.

In a desperate attempt to protect and revive the Indigenous community's asset, Ms Perkins said she and her husband took a risk on the now run-down centre and entered an expression of interest.

"Sadly, Yarrawarra started to deteriorate. People started fighting over the crumbs, it brought a real divison into the community.

"There were people involved who weren't for the right reasons, and the money disappeared. The whole place was in a state of dysfunction.

"We battled funding bodies, begging to keep the place open.”

When Gurehlgam's tender was voted in by Yarrawarra members, they revived the centre into what it is today, boasting a cafe and art gallery.

However, Ms Perkins said the centre is being under utilised and they're struggling to ensure its future. A proposal for a youth justice program from Serco seemed to be a viable option.

Ms Perkins has an extensive background in the justice system, and said her passions lie in helping to ease the high incarceration rate of Aboriginal people.

But she said she understands the concerns of protesters, and would like to see the cultural aspect of the facility protected.

If after community consultation it is deemed Yarrawarra is not suitable for the centre, she confirmed she would back out.

Uncle Herb Duroux, who is heavily involved in Yarrawarra, added he's upset with calls to boycott Yarrawarra's Open Day in Reconciliation Week.

"Gurehlgam are not trying to take over anything. It's just trying to make sure Yarrawarra is still here for future generations to come.”