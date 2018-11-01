Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Malcolm Turnbull has been notably camera-shy since his ousting two months ago. Now you’ll have the chance to ask him anything you want.
Malcolm Turnbull has been notably camera-shy since his ousting two months ago. Now you’ll have the chance to ask him anything you want.
Politics

ABC of Malcolm’s big return

by Sharri Markson
1st Nov 2018 5:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE wouldn't even send a tweet to help the Liberals win the Wentworth by-election, insisting he had retired from public life - but Malcolm Turnbull is still happy to appear on ABC TV's Q&A.;

The former prime minister will appear as the only guest next Thursday in a special edition of the show, answering questions about politics, parties, leadership as well as climate, gender, and conservatism.

The provocative move comes just a day after Mr Turnbull publicly rebuked Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to discuss moving the Australian embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.

His commentary has ignited fury in the Liberal Party.

 

 

During his trip to Bali to represent Australia at a conference at taxpayers' expense this week, Mr Turnbull took his former media adviser Daniel Meers with him, as he was entitled to do.

Mr Turnbull declined to comment on why he had changed his mind about offering public views on politics.

"As I said when I left the office of prime minister, I'm out of partisan politics and so that is it," he said.

"I'll continue to have things to say about important matters of public interest, but I'm not engaged in politics any longer. I'm retired."

abc former prime minister malcolm turnbull politics qanda

Top Stories

    Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    premium_icon Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    News Eastern Australia is the only location in the developed world to be named a deforestation hotspot.

    • 1st Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Middle stump design a win for reconciliation

    premium_icon Middle stump design a win for reconciliation

    Cricket COLTS represent indigenous culture through the season.

    ‘Too low’: Dole debate reignites

    ‘Too low’: Dole debate reignites

    Politics "It is in my opinion too low."

    Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

    premium_icon Old highway handover to cost councils, ratepayers $300m

    News Bellingen, Nambucca councils argue for 'adequate' financial support.

    Local Partners