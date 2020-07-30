ABANDONED: Baby when the lights – go out

Sawtell needed a little more of this as they snapped a thre egame losing streak on Wednesday.

SAWTELL’S gutsy win over Port United has been marred by misadventure as the game was abandoned seven minutes from full time.

Sawtell Scorpions FC were leading 2 -1 when the lights at Toormina Oval mysteriously turned off, forcing club officials to scramble in an effort get them back on and finish the game.

Sawtell president Simon Portus said despite their efforts it became apparent they were on a timer and could not be overridden.

He said the new lights had only been installed four weeks prior and the club had only ever turned them off and on themselves, later discovering the timer was set to a council imposed curfew, which they would now seek to change.

“It wont happen again but it was unfortunate,” Portus said.

“Though Port were pretty gracious and understanding.”

The late controversy shouldn’t take away from the effort of the home team, with the Scorpions managing to snap a three-game losing streak for their second win of the season.

“It was a really good game – from the point of view the players our boys were the superior side,” Portus said.

QUALITY TEAM: Sawtell FC new men's coach Jody Jenkins, president Simon Portus and women's coach Rachael Oberleuter.

He said the young team were still building, and he expected they would be able compete for a mid-table finish, and higher as they became better at staying calm under pressure

“It is very easy to get into a negative headspace,” he said.

“There are always ebbs and flows in a game and in previous weeks they have let it get on to of them.”

Wednesday’s game was the third match in five games which ended prematurely, and Coastal Premier League issued yet another statement explaining that the final score would stand.

Last week Coffs Coast Tigers’ match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch while they were leading Kempsey Saints 4 - 2, but because it was called in the first half - they were awarded a 0 - 0 draw.

In round one Northern Storm were awarded a win after an injury in the 57th minute to a Taree Wildcats player caused a long delay, with that match being canned due to bad light.

In the other midweek fixtures, Boambee and Macleay Valley Rangers played out an entertaining draw, Port Saints took care of Taree Wildcats and Northern Storm came out on top in their clash with Coffs Coast Tigers.

RESULTS

First Grade

Sawtell 2 - Port United 1

Boambee 3 - Macleay Valley Rangers 3

Taree Wildcats 0 - Port Saints 2

Coffs Coast Tigers 1 - Northern Storm 3

Kempsey Saints v Coffs City United was postponed.

Reserve Grade

Sawtell 1- Port United 2

Boambee 3 - Macleay Valley Rangers 0

Taree Wildcats 0 - Port Saints 5

Coffs Coast Tigers 1 - Northern Storm 0