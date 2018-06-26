Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bulldogs Aaron Woods after a Tigers try during the Wests Tigers v Bulldogs NRL match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush. Picture: Brett Costello
Bulldogs Aaron Woods after a Tigers try during the Wests Tigers v Bulldogs NRL match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Woods drops Bulldogs bombshell

by Matt Encarnacion
26th Jun 2018 11:35 AM

AARON Woods has reportedly been released by Canterbury to make a mid-season switch to Cronulla on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Woods has long been linked to a move from the Bulldogs as the club attempts to fix a salary cap laden with heavily back-ended contracts.

Multiple reports on Tuesday said Woods would immediately link with the Sharks and is a chance to play in Friday's NRL match against Auckland.

The Daily Telegraph reported the former NSW prop moved south for $650,000 a season for three years after leaving his $3.2 million contract at Canternury.

<< READ THE FULL STORY HERE >>

aaron woods bulldogs cantebury bulldogs editors picks nrl rugby league sport

Top Stories

    Man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into Australia

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into Australia

    Crime A MAN, has pleaded guilty to using a catamaran to import 700 kilograms of cocaine from Tahiti to Coffs Harbour.

    • 26th Jun 2018 11:30 AM
    Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    premium_icon Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    News Preview for Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    Call to relocate the railway from the Jetty

    Call to relocate the railway from the Jetty

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Socceroos play Russian roulette

    Socceroos play Russian roulette

    News Gary Phillips' take on the FIFA World Cup action.

    Local Partners