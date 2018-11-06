Socceroo stars as PL strugglers break drought

Aaron Mooy looks relieved after the win over Fulham

TIMOTHY Fosu-Mensah's first-half own goal gave Huddersfield a 1-0 home win against Fulham and their first Premier League victory of the season on Tuesday morning (AEST).

Fosu-Mensah headed into his own net, under pressure from Town's Christopher Schindler as Huddersfield halted an eight-game home run without a top-flight goal and moved above Fulham and Cardiff at the foot of the table.

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy played a full 90 minutes in his 100th game for the Terriers, and was influential from midfield - with some fans suggesting he was stiff to miss out on the man of the match award.

The Terriers' winless league run stretched back to April -- 14 league games in total -- but manager David Wagner was able to celebrate on the night of his third anniversary in charge with a morale-boosting victory.

Fulham's fifth successive league defeat did little to ease the pressure on boss Slavisa Jokanovic, whose side's own run without a league win was extended to eight matches.

"I don't care who scored it or how we performed," said Wagner. "People know we can perform better. The pressure was on for both teams but how we fought -- we left everything on the grass.

"It was deserved. First half we were clear and second half we were able to keep them away from our goal.

"This is huge for us. We have the winning feeling back. For sure it is one of the most important wins we've had in the last three years. Everybody needed this belief back. It's massive for us."

Aaron Mooy continues to impress for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield almost halted their barren spell in spectacular fashion when Philip Billing's 30-yard thunderbolt struck the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Steve Mounie headed Aaron Mooy's cross tamely over soon after and Alex Pritchard's brilliant effort from outside the area was expertly clawed away by Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

But Huddersfield's agonising wait for a goal at home was finally over in the 29th minute, making it 659 minutes in total.

Chris Lowe crossed deep from the left and German centre-half Schindler saw his header deflect into the net off Fosu-Mensah.

It was the 29th goal conceded this season by Fulham, who did not manage a single effort on target before the break, such was Huddersfield's whirlwind first-half performance.

Fulham boss Jokanovic sent on Kevin McDonald and Cyrus Christie for Luciano Vietto and Fosu-Mensah at the interval and the Londoners began the second half with more intent.

Christie's cut-back was cleared behind by Hogg and Mooy headed away the corner. The Terriers continued to harry and chase and Pritchard fired narrowly off target in the 68th minute.

Substitute McDonald had been forced out of the action due to a knock but Fulham began to make a fist of it.

Schindler blocked Aleksandar Mitrovic's shot and Andre Schuerrle's effort was ruled out for an offside decision against the former in the 74th minute.

Schuerrle shot off target again, while Town substitute Isaac Mbenza also spurned two half chances when sent through on goal in the closing stages.

Town were not to be denied however -- and the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since 1952 ended in their favour.