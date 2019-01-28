A you beaut day for all

A big crowd gathered at the Jetty Foreshores for the 2019 Saltwater Freshwater Festival.

REGARDLESS of the date we celebrate Australia Day, I feel it right to pay respect to the traditional owners of this land, the Gumbaynggirr people.

We should all feel so proud to live in this the luckiest country on earth and particularly lucky to make our home on the beautiful Coffs Coast.

It's bloody beautiful here and the weekend was our chance to celebrate that.

Emily Wurramara entertains the crowd at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival. Sam Flanagan

Opportunities abound in our country and there are so many things to be thankful for.

Basic health care for everyone, education systems where everyone gets the chance to learn, a fair and just government where democracy rules, a well above average standard of living, fresh water, beautiful food and a free market where opportunity to grow a business is there for anyone with a passion.

Coffs Harbour is a great example of a regional city that has a bloody beaut collection of businesses and a whole bunch of fair dinkum, great business leaders.

Many of these, the pillars of our business community consistently get behind major sporting events, festivals of culture and art and drive community based fundraising showing a huge social responsibility.

It's the Aussie way and it's impressive to see.

