CareFlight Ceo, Mick Frewen.
News

A year of helping lives

Rachel Vercoe
by
16th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
LIVES have been saved and travel time cut short in one year for a number of patients thanks to the presence of CareFlight in the community.

One year on since starting services in Coffs Harbour, CareFlight's Patient Transport Service is going strong and will continue to help people on the Coffs Coast and surrounding areas.

Since April 16 last year, more than 1150 people across NSW have used the Patient Transport Service, with the most common reasons being cardiac, neurology and oncology.

Six months ago, Deborah Williams found herself using the service after requiring a quadruple bypass operation in Sydney.

She was flown using CareFlight from Coffs Harbour Hospital to Sydney, a service introduced to help alleviate distance challenges faced by rural and regional patients across NSW.

"Every employee of CareFlight was excellent and offered light hearted, but very professional service and I felt very safe and secucre on both flights,” Mrs Williams said.

CareFlight Ceo, Mick Frewen said "the introduction of this service was about giving patients from regional areas access to the very best level of health care to meet their needs, while ensuring they are transported with the highest standards of patient care and safety.”

"It has been wonderful to see the service delivering on this in the air and on the ground for the past 12 months.”

With a base in Coffs Harbour as well as in other major regional centres, including Newcastle, Armidale, Port Macquarie and Tamworth, the transport service has delivered and picked up patients from 68 different hospitals over the past year.

"I'm looking forward to seeing this service grow in the future as CareFlight continues its mission so save lives, speed recovery and serve the community.”

