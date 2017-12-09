A year in review: January

A Woolgoolga commercial building in Featherstone Dr was destroyed by fire.

Premier pounds the pavement in Sawtell

ALL year he runs the state, but on New Year's Day Mike Baird's only concern was running the Sawtell fun run.

The Premier of New South Wales was a famous face spotted in First Ave as the 5.5km run field rounded the town.

Building gutted by fire

CONCERNS were held over the structural integrity of a double-storey industrial building gutted by fire in Woolgoolga.

Flames billowed from the top and lower stories of the Coffs Coast Collision Centre building on Featherstone Dr just after 8.40pm.

In a major fire response, Fire and Rescue NSW appliances were joined on scene by Rural Fire Service pumpers.

Showing off his wares

DECADES of excavation mean Geoff Ware isn't easily fazed when he comes across fossils, but he was stopped right in his tracks when he uncovered what he says is the largest dinosaur bone he's found in almost 20 years.

Petrol hiked

MOTORISTS were thumped by price increases of up to 20 cents a litre at the bowser.

The price at the Coffs Harbour Coles Express was upped to 144.9 cents a litre for unleaded 91 and since was joined by Caltex Woolworths and Liberty on the Pacific Highway.

Sea and sky rescue mission for turtle

SPECIAL care was given to a sick hawksbill turtle found in the bay of Lord Howe Island by Marine Park officers.

With the help of Dolphin Marine Magic, Eastern Air Services and National Parks, the critically endangered turtle was flown from the island to Coffs Harbour via Port Macquarie.

Freak storm signals just the start of a busy year

A MASSIVE clean-up was under way on Thursday morning after the Urunga to Mylestom area was battered by what has been described as a "mini-cyclone”.

On Wednesday afternoon the clouds began rolling in, and what ensued was a night of havoc which saw extensive wind damage, fallen trees and a tediously long blackout.

Storm damage at Urunga golf course. Trevor Veale

Bluebottles swept out by unseasonable wind

UNSEASONABLE onshore winds have for the most part kept bluebottles at bay.

Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath said there had been few cases of bluebottle stings in the holidays, although there were a few at the weekend.

Perfect summer scene

WHAT a tourism snapshot of the Coffs Coast our I Am Summer photography comp was in January.

Hundreds of stunning images captured the essence of summer.

Tough to call a winner, our judges settled on Gary's McEvoy's image of beach frisbee with his border collie.

Waves rock and roll beached yacht at the Jetty

A YACHT in the wave zone at Jetty Beach was not what most people expected to see when going for their morning swim and walk.

While trying to anchor, sailing boat owner Tadeusz Chenue said he'd noticed something was stuck and by the time he was able to free it, he'd hit the bottom and couldn't get loose.

Cute storm descending

A STORM of cuteness is descending over Dolphin Marine Magic following the successful birth of a baby Australian sea lion at the popular conservation park.

As one of only two births of this endangered species in Australian zoos during the past five years, this little fellow will become an educational/conservation ambassador.

Unsung heroes

AS PARAMEDICS, Adrian Mowbray, Matthew Dugard, Guy Dickens and Adrian Herd have helped many Coffs Coast people through the hardest days of their lives.

Collectively, this awesome foursome has given about 100 years of service to the NSW Ambulance Service.

Workers left uncertain of W.E. Smith's future

A SHADOW of uncertainty was placed over the futures of 80 workers behind troubled engineering company W.E. Smith, which later closed.

At the start of that week workers turned up to the Boambee factory to find the gates locked and a sign claiming it had moved to a new address.

A solution to the Australia Day debate?

THE Coffs Coast community recognised the nation's oldest culture on Australia Day through the Saltwater Freshwater Festival.

The day of celebration pays tribute to the music, art and culture of the Gumbaynggirr, Biripi, Dunghutti and Worimi nations.

Given the sense of community inclusion the event has fostered between the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities on Australia Day in recent years, many have asked: could the Coffs Harbour model be followed in other communities?