A year in review: February

Top left: Emerald beach residents celebrate development dicision. Top right: Engineering firm W.E. Smith sold its name and was placed into voluntary liquidation. Trevor Veale

A-League came to Coffs

COFFS Coast sport fans played ball for the Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City football double header at C.ex Coffs International Stadium as one of the biggest crowds made their way through the gates.

Before the AFL season kicked off, last year's minor premiers Sydney Swans locked horns with the North Melbourne Kangaroos in Coffs Harbour in late February.

The old firm that was W.E. Smith entered liquidation

THE next chapter of the W.E. Smith saga unfolded as workers were again brought up to date.

That came by an email notifying the company had been placed into voluntary liquidation.This followed delays in pay, superannuation and a change of company signs at the front of the factory.

Sharks close beaches

BEACHGOERS were being cautious after six sharks were sighted close to shore over a 24-hour period, prompting swimmers to evacuate the surf at Sandy and Darkum Beaches.

The sharks were spotted by aerial surveillance over Coffs Coast beaches.

A 2-metre great white snapped by the NSW DPI Helicopter near Hawks Nest on Sunday. NSW DPI

There's a few pairs in there

PRIMARY school teachers were left seeing double - even triple - in the first week of kindergarten.

A record six sets of twins started school at Mary Help of Christians and two sets of twins and one set of triplets started at St Augustine's Primary.

Fire sparks mum's plea

COFFS Harbour mother of three Emma Blackburn warned parents with young children to be more vigilant when charging electronic devices.

Emma's eldest child, Jonah, got the message loud and clear after one of his device chargers blew out of the wall.

His bedroom went up in flames and everything in it was destroyed.

WARNING CALL: Jonah, Ruby and Charlie now follow Emma Blackburn's (back) advice of not leaving chargers on beds after one caused a house fire. Keagan Elder

Development rejected

RELIEF has been felt at Emerald Beach and on the Coffs Coast after a controversial land development was rejected by the Land and Environment Court earlier this week.

In March 2015 a development application came before Coffs Harbour City Council by Pridel Investments to subdivide coastal land north of Emerald Beach.

Emerald beach residents celebrate development dicision.. 08 FEB 2016 Trevor Veale

Action is the attraction

THE Big Banana added another big thing to its bunch of amusements and at 83m long, the bright blue, orange and yellow downhill family slide named The Racer was sure to be a popular ride with park visitors.

new slide at big banana, Anthony Chouri. 09 FEB 2016 Trevor Veale

Shark smart

A SQUADRON of drones was programmed to sweep a stretch of beach and ping shark sightings back to local lifeguards.

Through the use of shark recognition software, it is hoped the drones can be developed to alert lifesavers to the presence of sharks.

Surf life savers chasing away a 3.5m great white shark after an attack at Lighthouse Beach at Ballina. NSW DPI

Widespread deaths of threatened flying fox species

THE smell of death wafted through Glenreagh.

The cause - the widespread death of thousands of grey-headed flying foxes, which threatened the species' local population.

This was just the latest incident on the Mid North Coast, where high numbers of the threatened species have died as a result of environmental factors.

Top left: Drones will sweep a stretch of beach and ping shark sightings back to local life guards. Top right: hot weather kills flying foxes in glenreagh. 16 FEB 2017 Trevor Veale

Public played a big role in planning of reserve plans

NORTHERN Beaches residents voiced their ideas and feedback to help develop new master plans for local beach reserves.

Coffs Harbour City Council, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services and the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board held public consultation meetings for residents, businesses and interested groups to get involved in.

No more black spots in Coffs was the claim

IRRITATING mobile black spots may be a thing of the past, with Optus announcing a $4.3 million commitment to improve 3G and 4G coverage across Coffs Harbour.

The mobile giant has recently completed $1.3 million of work to build three new sites at Urunga South, Woolgoolga Central and Bonville.

Arson attack at school

BELLINGEN High School was forced to close after vandals broke in and lit multiple fires.

Bellingen Fire and Rescue NSW station commander Brian Woollard said windows at the school had been smashed.

"The library was actually vandalised, books were thrown on the floor and they tried to set them alight," he said.

HIGH SCHOOL FIRE: Scenes from the Bellingen High School fire in the early hours of Friday morning, February 24, 2017. Frank Redward

Marijuana go ahead

THE Federal Government approved the sale of medical marijuana to increase the speed of access to products by certified doctors.

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the government would authorise controlled importation by approved providers from international sources until domestic production met local needs.