A worthy recipient

IN his third year of a plumbing apprenticeship and going through a tough time, the Rheem Apprentice Plumber Grant was a much needed break for Brock Clouten.

Currently completing his third year plumbing apprenticeship with Chris Spagnolo Plumbing Pty Ltd in Coffs Harbour, Brock received the grant of $3,000 for TAFE fees, text books, a tool voucher and tool tote bag.

"Receiving the Grant is going to help out myself and more importantly my family significantly due to my Mum being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer of the bone,” Brock said.

"My dad has had to give up work so he can care for her full time. It's been hard emotionally and financially, so this grant is really going to help relieve some of the financial stress.

Brock took up plumbing after being inspired by his pop Gleen Clouten who has been a plumber in Coffs Harbour for around 40 years.

Rheem Australia is the country's leading water heater manufacturer has awarded 10 apprentice plumbers a total of $30,000 as part of the 2018 Rheem Apprentice Plumber Grants and aims to aid plumbing apprentices doing it tough.

"Since we launched the Rheem Apprentice Plumber Grants six years ago, we have discovered just how many amazing apprentices there are around Australia, and we're thrilled we can assist with fostering this next generation,” Rheem Chief Operating Officer Chris Taylor said.

Since the Rheem Apprentice Plumber Grant program was launched in 2012, $213,500 in grants have been awarded to 302 apprentices.