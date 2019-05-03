Menu
DOWN THE FLANK: The Coffs Harbour Comets travel north this weekend to take on the Grafton Ghosts.
DOWN THE FLANK: The Coffs Harbour Comets travel north this weekend to take on the Grafton Ghosts. Sam Flanagan
A win will put flying Comets in box seat

Sam Flanagan
3rd May 2019 12:56 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets will be out to make a statement on Sunday when they hit the turf at Frank McGuren Field.

Entering the home of the Grafton Ghosts, a win for the Comets will put them four points ahead of the perennial contenders on the competition table and will send a clear message to the remainder of Group 2: our premiership defence is on track.

In other games this weekend the Orara Valley Axemen take on the South Grafton Rebels in a clash of two teams who have struggled thus far.

Both sides have started slower than expected and will be keen to pick up competition points so they don't drift further from the top five.

The Axemen will take confidence from the fact their sole victory this season was at home and will be intent on keeping their record at Coramba intact.

In the fourth game of the weekend the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies host the Macksville Sea Eagles.

A loss for the Magpies will make finals football a tough ask, while a win for the Sea Eagles will leave them sitting pretty with three wins from four games.

ROUND 4 DRAW

Bellingen v Macksville

- Bellingen Park

Grafton v Coffs Harbour

- Frank McGuren Field

Orara Valley v South Grafton

-Coramba Sports Ground

Sawtell v Woolgoolga

- Rex Hardaker Oval

All games kick-off at 2.45pm Sunday

