Sawtell Bowls Club's Judy Monks will feature at today's inaugural Sawtell Women's Masters Singles.
Sport

A win for the ages ahead of a home tournament

12th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
EXPERIENCE triumphed over youthful enthusiasm when local bowler Judy Monks won the State Singles NSW women's title.

Taking to the greens at Taren Point, the 50-year-old Sawtell Bowls Club member defeated a host of New South Wales' elite players, many who are half her age, including international bowler and Australian Open champion Ellen Ryan and rising star Louise Cronin.

"That's exactly what the State president said at the presentation - a win for age and experience over youth,” Judy said.

Judy will be among the top local bowlers contesting today's inaugural Sawtell Masters Singles, which will attract top bowlers from across the state.

Judy Monks claims the State Singles Champion title.
"Hopefully this is the beginning of a great tournament for Sawtell.”

The winner of this weekend's Masters Women's Singles will claim $1500 in prize money.

The two days of action at Sawtell start from 8.30am today.

