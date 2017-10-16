23°
A win for Gumbaynggirr Elders

GET READY: Auntie Marjorie Buchanan concentrating on the task ahead
GET READY: Auntie Marjorie Buchanan concentrating on the task ahead
Wendy Andrews
The competition was fierce at the PCYC in Coffs Harbour recently when more than 50 participants hit the paddock in the annual C.B.N.C.T Challenge Cup.

For months, Gumbaynggirr Elders from Coffs Harbour and the Nambucca Valley were in training, hoping this year they will snag the prestigious accolade of Community Transport Champion and take home the trophy.

The games are all part of a Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Community Transport (CBNCT) initiative to help Aboriginal people get out, be independent and social, meet new friends, catch up with old ones and encourage them to use its services.

Aboriginal Transport Coordinator, Jeff Blair said this year's athletes were particularly competitive with all four teams working hard to get points on the board.

"Players had three different opportunities for the chance to push up the tally, the bean throw, the football challenge and quoits; contestants were well behaved with no cheating recorded,” Mr. Blair said.

"It's all a day of fun really, encouraging the indigenous community to get out and about, as well as providing an opportunity for them to participate in healthy activities and at the same time making them feel comfortable with using our services.”

The competition has been running since 2007 with an age-old rivalry still well-cemented in teams from Coffs Harbour and the Nambucca valley.

"I'd like to thank all the teams that participated, we also had some guests from Grafton take to the field this year for the first time. I'd also like to thank our sponsors AbCare and the PCYC for hosting the event.”

Ngambaga Bindarry Girrwaa Community Services Inc. took out top honours for the day.

