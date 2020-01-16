Menu
Rain in Coffs Harbour.
Wet weekend on the cards

Rachel Vercoe
16th Jan 2020 9:55 AM
DON'T be surprised if you wake up to the welcomed sound of rain hitting your roof as predicted wet weather hits the Coffs Coast.

It's been a dry, trying time for flora and fauna but with the hope of soaking rain, some greenery might be on its way.

The weekend forecast shows chances of rain is around 80% with between 10mm to 40mm expected to hit the Coffs Coast.

On Friday, the chances of a shower is 90% with around 10 to 20mm expected to fall.

Saturday's 20 to 40mm of rain is 80% likely with a possible thunderstorm on the cards.

Finishing off the weekend, Sunday is forecasted to have 90% chance of 10 to 20mm of rain. Grab your wet weather gear, do a rain dance and take care on the roads while much needed rain hits the region.

