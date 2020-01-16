Wet weekend on the cards

DON'T be surprised if you wake up to the welcomed sound of rain hitting your roof as predicted wet weather hits the Coffs Coast.

It's been a dry, trying time for flora and fauna but with the hope of soaking rain, some greenery might be on its way.

The weekend forecast shows chances of rain is around 80% with between 10mm to 40mm expected to hit the Coffs Coast.

On Friday, the chances of a shower is 90% with around 10 to 20mm expected to fall.

Saturday's 20 to 40mm of rain is 80% likely with a possible thunderstorm on the cards.

Finishing off the weekend, Sunday is forecasted to have 90% chance of 10 to 20mm of rain. Grab your wet weather gear, do a rain dance and take care on the roads while much needed rain hits the region.