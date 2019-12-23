Menu
News

A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Dec 2019 2:00 PM
IT'S looking like it'll be a wet Christmas on the Coffs Coast this year, with isolated showers and thunderstorms predicted to hit the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast an 80 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Eve, with rainfall totals between 4-15mm.

This will remain consistent on Christmas Day, with an 80 per cent chance of rain in the morning and afternoon and falls of 4-15mm. There'll also be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach a top of 24 degrees.

BOM forecaster Abrar Shabren said the rain forecast for the Coffs Harbour region on Christmas Day will however be patchy and isolated.

"We're looking at some showers. But it's not going to be widespread, we're not looking at a huge system," Mr Shabren said.

"There's potential of storm activity in Coffs Harbour and further north towards Grafton … there might be some dry lightning as well."

If you have plans to go swimming at the beach this Christmas, Mr Shabren said at this stage, the surf is forecast to remain non-hazardous.

"I know a lot of people like to go to the beach on Christmas, for today (Monday) we do have a Hazardous Surf Warning issued for other parts of the coast, but we're not expecting to issue any more warnings in the next couple of days."

Mr Shabren said temperatures in Coffs Harbour will remain mild at around the mid-20s over the next few days, before picking up early next week and reaching up to the mid-30s.

Smoke haze will continue to come in and out of the region.

Light winds are also forecast over the coming days, but will become stronger along the coast during the weekend of around 15-20km/h before easing off again early next week.

Coffs Coast Advocate

