A week to highlight traditions, culture and to learn

SPECIAL EVENT : Clark Webb pictured with the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal dancers during the NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony on Monday. Trevor Veale

CELEBRATIONS have kicked off with the annual flag raising, traditional dancing and welcome to country for this year's NAIDOC Week.

There will be a variety of events taking place across the Coffs Coast embracing this year's theme, Because of Her, We Can.

Wednesday - Who You Gunna Call Forum at the Coffs Harbour Showground from 10am-3pm. Hosted by Mid North Coast Local Health District.

Thursday - Caring for Country Planting the Seed hosted by Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council and BMNAC. Learn about bush native species and help with important regeneration at Sealy Lookout at 10am.

Friday - Family Golf Day hosted by Miiyinda La Goori Men's Group at Coffs Harbour Golf Club at 8am.

Elders luncheon at Boambee Community Centre at 3pm hosted by Deadly Sista Girlz.

Grace Roberts Community Development Awards at C.ex Coffs at 5.30pm.

Saturday - Three on three basketball competition at Key Training and Youth Services on West High St at 9am.

Celebrate Creative Women at the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre from 10am with an opening ceremony with Aunty Bea Ballangary followed by several female artists in residence conducting a variety of free cultural workshops.