A week and counting … Family stuck after roads disappear

Kath, Seychelles, Dane and Aleyah Armstrong stand at a section of Shipmans Road which has been washed away by flood. With Tallawudjah Creek up, the Glenreagh family have been cut off for a number of days. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The Armstrong family are used to spending a little time cut off during a flood, but since one end of their road was inundated and the other has been literally washed away down stream, they are settling in for the long haul.

"Usually we might get stuck for a day and you can drive out over the top, but it's going to be five days if we can't get out tomorrow," Dane Armstrong said.

When the family of four went out to check the section of Shipmans Rd which can get covered by water, they got quite a shock when it appeared sections of it were being eroded away.

Goodbye Shipman Road : The torrential rain and flash flooding has taken its toll on local roads across the region. Shipman Road in Glenreagh copped a lot worse than potholes though, with the road being washed away completely. Video: Kath Armstrong Gray

"We could see that half of the road was gone and we thought 'something's a bit wrong'," Kath said.

"The following day we came and had a look and the whole road was gone."

With their only other access to the outside world cut off by the flooded Tallawudah Creek, the Armstrongs got creative and had a family member come and make a special delivery of essentials.

That involved Dane standing the fast flowing creek passing goods from one side of the creek to the other.

And while they might be good for the essentials for now, the novelty might be wearing off for their two children Aleyah and Seychelles, who have cycled through the stay-at-home classics of lego, trampolining and playing on their tablets.

"It's boring!" Seychelles said.

With more rain predicted it's touch and go as to whether they will be able to get out to town soon, but thinking long term Dane said it would be "awesome" if council built them a brand new bridge.

And as much as it would be nice to have the 'Armstrong Bridge', Dane says with the history of the Shipman's in the area the 'Shipman Bridge' is a much safer bet.

UPDATE: The floodwaters in Tallawudjah Creek have since receded to reveal their second exit is now damaged by erosion, meaning for the time being they are still unable to drive out of Shipmans Rd.