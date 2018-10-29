Menu
Mitch East shot this aerial view over Red Rock where a Landcruiser and a boat and trailer rolled into the water early Saturday morning.
A watery end for 4WD at Red Rock

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2018 9:24 AM

IT LOOKS like an idyllic view of the foreshore at Red Rock, between Coffs Harbour and Grafton, but a closer look will show you a tragic event for one Red-Rock fisherman.

His Landcruiser, complete with boat and trailer rolled into the water early Saturday morning, and although the boat was salvaged, according to witnesses the car and trailer are a loss.

Kevin Hockey, who writes the Facebook travel blog Indefinite Leave, snorkelled down to the submerged boat to get a series of photos that have gone viral from his site.

"The keys are still in the ignition," he said.

According to Mr Hockey, who said that the owner who was obviously devastated, the car had a handbrake fail near the boat ramp and slid into the water.

With the help of some others, the owner was able to retrieve the boat, the Landcruiser sat submerged in the water.

Residents said the car was pulled from the water later that day.

