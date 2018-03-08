A walk to everything lifestyle

COVER PROPERTY: This Woolgoolga home is on the front page of this weeks Real Estate Property Guide

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in Woolgoolga this week.

This three-bedroom home at 2 Haines Close will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

One Agency Coffs Harbour Principal and selling agent Joanne Vines said the tranquil home which adjoins reserve has gone through a major transformation.

"The 1980s home been fully renovated; my favourite features include the tasteful décor and the raked ceilings which gives a bright and airy beach house feel.”

The home spreads across a split level with three bedrooms - including the master with ensuite - in the main house. The guest accommodation with ensuite is separate to the main house with external access.

The kitchen has been given a total makeover and the flowing and open-plan living zone connects with the covered alfresco deck. There's also a generous back yard complete with garden shed.

Joanne said locations don't come much more convenient than this.

"It's a level stroll to Woolgoolga town centre, the beach and metres to Woolgoolga Creek; you can leave the car at home.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.