A voice for NSW youth

WELL DONE: Ella Burgun has been short-listed from hundreds of applications to become a member of the NSW Youth Advisory Council. Rachel Vercoe

SHE'S got passion, dedication and a bright future that is only just getting started.

Ella Burgun, a Year 10 student from Toormina High School, has been short-listed from hundreds of applications to become a member of the NSW Youth Advisory Council.

After her mum saw a brief in the Coffs Coast Advocate, she thought her daughter would be a great candidate and mentioned it to Ella.

Ella wrote her application about her passion topics - housing problems, homophobia and racism.

"I didn't think I'd get through with all the private schools - there's only a few rural kids doing it - but I did,” Ella said.

"I got the email and was reading it thinking they were telling me I didn't get through, then it said to come down to Sydney on the 10th.

"In Sydney it will be learning about us, why we want to do this sort of things, and talking more about our passion topics.

"Career wise, I've always wanted to go into engineering but on the side I'd love to be doing campaigns and stuff like this.”

The Youth Advisory Council plays an important role in guiding NSW Government youth affairs and raising the views of young people.

Ella said from about 10,000 applications, 30 were selected to go down to Sydney and complete the next stage of the process, from which only 12 will go through to the next stage.

Applications were sought from diverse locations, backgrounds and life experiences.

The Youth Advisory Council provides a direct avenue of communication between young people and the NSW Government.