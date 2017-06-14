A vivid inspiration for art show

THE lanterns are being created, the music has been chosen and the projectors are at the ready for Coffs Harbour's own version of Sydney's Vivid light festival.

What makes the Firefly Arts Festival extra special is that all of the artworks and installations have been created by primary school students.

The children of St Augustine's Primary School have been busy working on everything from papier mache creations to wonderfully creative short animations, all of which will be used for the light, music and art show in just over a weeks time.

"Creative arts are a great way of getting to the soul of children,” teacher Michelle Scott said.

"We wanted to use the school as a canvas, as an expression of the kids art. Their work is such an inspiration and we wanted to showcase it in a way we haven't done before and to find an innovative way for the community to engage with us,” she said.

Michelle said they were inspired by Sydney's Vivid festival, and by the sounds of what the students have in the works, it's going to be just as spectacular.

Every year has been developing a different installation for the festival and their artworks will be projected onto the roof and walls of the school's kindergarten classrooms; the prefect canvass for family and friends to view from the sporting field. There will also be static art displays throughout the school.

"Each zone has a different mood and there is music with each space,” Michelle said.

"In the hall our choir and band will be putting on music and light shows; including the drum group who will be blacked out and the only thing that will light up will be their drumsticks.”

"We're trying to really capture the imagination.”

Michelle said the festival has created a huge buzz of excitement around the school.

"The children are finding it hard to imagine what it'll look like on the night; I think they'll be really surprised.”

The Firefly Arts Festival will be held from 6.30 - 8.30pm Wednesday, June 28.