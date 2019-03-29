A visit from world famous surfer

Kanga Cairns doing his famous snap-back turn in Hawaii. This move set Kanga apart from the rest of the pack during the early years of professional surfing.

Kanga Cairns doing his famous snap-back turn in Hawaii. This move set Kanga apart from the rest of the pack during the early years of professional surfing. Steve Wilkings

IF you're ready to be inspired on the waves, don't miss your chance to meet world famous surfer Ian "Kanga” Cairns in the flesh.

The legendary big wave surfer will be in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, April 9 at Coopers Jetty Surf Store.

Kanga Cairns will be Talking Story as part of his international book launch tour from 4.30pm to 5pm.

During his competitive career, he won seven majors before forming the Association of Surfing Professionals, now the World Surf League.

He is touring Australia this April to launch his new tell-all book detailing the emergence and growth of surfing from an eccentric sub-culture, when Californian Bob Cooper first came to Australia and settled in Coffs Harbour, to today's Olympic Games sport and multi-billion dollar industry.

"I understand the importance of club surfing. I was a club member when I was growing up in Western Australia. Club surfing provided competitive young guys like me with a lot more than just grass root comps to have fun in,” Mr Cairns said.

"Club surfing also allowed me to make friends, to overcome my insecurities, and then go on to fulfil many of my dreams.

Prep your questions on surfing to ask Cairns and don't miss your chance to meet him.