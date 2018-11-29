Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUEST SPEAKER: Genevieve Leveille, founder and CEO of AgriLedger will speak at the Innovation Hub at CHEC on Tuesday.
GUEST SPEAKER: Genevieve Leveille, founder and CEO of AgriLedger will speak at the Innovation Hub at CHEC on Tuesday. .
Business

A view to saving food wastage

29th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of food supply and the complications in feeding the planet will be discussed when founder and CEO of AgriLedger Genevieve Leveille speaks in Coffs Harbour next week.

Genevieve will be the latest guest speaker of Startup Grind Coffs Harbour on Tuesday at the Innovation Hub located at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus at 6pm.

Genevieve will demystify the term 'blockchain technology' and unlock its possibilities and opportunities for food producers in this region.

Her talk will also present compelling real-life case studies in which these solutions have transformed the livelihoods and workflow of farmers.

Genevieve is based in Jersey in the United Kingdom and has more than 23 years' experience in supply chain finance and industry transformation.

In 2016 she founded and led a hackathon team in the creation of the AgriLedger concept, a social enterprise project using distributed ledger technology and mobile apps for agricultural producers. The technology is closely aligned with the United Nations' sustainable development goals, including responsible consumption and production, life on land and reduced inequality.

Register at startupgrind.com/coffs-harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    SCU 'no conflict' $10M donation

    premium_icon SCU 'no conflict' $10M donation

    News A LEADING medical academic said SCU should not accept the $10 million donation by Blackmores to establish a National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine.

    Urgent call to parents on backyard tragedies

    Urgent call to parents on backyard tragedies

    Community Summer danger as almost 10 children die a year in NSW

    Pacific Highway lane closure

    Pacific Highway lane closure

    News Northbound traffic will be affected by tree maintenance.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:30 PM
    Taking it to the next level with $2.6M for cartoon gallery

    premium_icon Taking it to the next level with $2.6M for cartoon gallery

    Community The National Cartoon Gallery has been granted $2.6M.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:30 PM

    Local Partners