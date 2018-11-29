A view to saving food wastage

GUEST SPEAKER: Genevieve Leveille, founder and CEO of AgriLedger will speak at the Innovation Hub at CHEC on Tuesday.

THE future of food supply and the complications in feeding the planet will be discussed when founder and CEO of AgriLedger Genevieve Leveille speaks in Coffs Harbour next week.

Genevieve will be the latest guest speaker of Startup Grind Coffs Harbour on Tuesday at the Innovation Hub located at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus at 6pm.

Genevieve will demystify the term 'blockchain technology' and unlock its possibilities and opportunities for food producers in this region.

Her talk will also present compelling real-life case studies in which these solutions have transformed the livelihoods and workflow of farmers.

Genevieve is based in Jersey in the United Kingdom and has more than 23 years' experience in supply chain finance and industry transformation.

In 2016 she founded and led a hackathon team in the creation of the AgriLedger concept, a social enterprise project using distributed ledger technology and mobile apps for agricultural producers. The technology is closely aligned with the United Nations' sustainable development goals, including responsible consumption and production, life on land and reduced inequality.

Register at startupgrind.com/coffs-harbour