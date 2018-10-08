A two wheel family challenge

Melinda and Jay Counter with son Hayden, 9, and Zoe, 7 are ready for the 10km family ride at the C.ex McDonalds Coffs Cycle Challenge on Sunday, October 28.

Melinda and Jay Counter with son Hayden, 9, and Zoe, 7 are ready for the 10km family ride at the C.ex McDonalds Coffs Cycle Challenge on Sunday, October 28. Trevor Veale

THE C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge heads back to where it all began with this month's rides to launch from the Jetty Foreshores on Sunday, October 28.

2018 is also a case of new routes, a new elite 165km ride to attract more top ranking amateur and semi-pro competitors and some changes to the running of the event to raise entries to the ninth annual fundraiser founded by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour City.

Organisers hope some 1,000 riders will participate.

"Coming back to the Jetty Foreshores for the start will see a reinvigorated event, the new 165km ride will be fabulous in attracting some top quality riders and we already have siginificant entries in both the male and female events,” event manager Judy Smith said.

"The family ride will be the most picturesq going along Jordan Esplanade than right out along the breakwall, if the loop is done twice is a 10km ride.”

Melinda and Jay Counter and Hayden, 9, and Zoe, 7, have been the first entrants to sign up for the 10km family ride, with their motivation being a fun family day out in support of local charities.

"It will be great to start out together in an organsied ride,” Jay said.

"It really was Zoe's idea to get together as a family and ride,” Melinda said.

This year the annual Cycle Challenge jersey will be a classic blue design with a design launch pending. See online www.cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com.

The Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on Sunday October 28. Contributed

The routes for 2018

The 165km, 100km, 60km and 30km rides will all follow the same route, with cyclists turning around at various distances along the route.

Riders will leave the Jetty via Jordan Esp, onto Harbour Dr before turning left onto Hogbin Dr, then left onto Sawtell Rd and through Sawtell then onto Lyons Rd.

The 30km riders will turn around at the Lyons Rd roundabout. Other riders will continue onto Pine Creek Way at Bonville then through to Raleigh.

The 60km riders will turn around at the intersection of Keevers Dr and North Bank Rd.

Other riders will continue through to Waterfall Way, onto Bellingen then through beautiful country south of Bellingen before meeting Giinagay Way, where the 100km riders will return to Coffs and the 165km riders will head south to Macksville before returning home to the Jetty.